Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Antrim County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Antrim County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Mancelona High School at East Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: East Jordan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Central Lake High School at Suttons Bay High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Suttons Bay, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
