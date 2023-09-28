On Thursday, Tyrone Taylor (.758 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .234 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

In 55.9% of his 68 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 35.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (25 of 68), with two or more runs seven times (10.3%).

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 37 .275 AVG .200 .308 OBP .236 .500 SLG .383 15 XBH 11 4 HR 5 19 RBI 14 25/3 K/BB 27/5 3 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings