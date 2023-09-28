Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Shiawassee County, Michigan this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Montabella High School at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Byron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at Durand Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Durand, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hill McCloy High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Corunna, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Academy at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Caseville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Haven High School at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owosso High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ortonville, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Webberville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Webberville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laingsburg High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bath, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
