Green Bay Packers receiver Samori Toure will face the Detroit Lions and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 4, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Toure's stat line so far this year reveals three catches for 24 yards. He puts up 8.0 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted eight times.

Toure vs. the Lions

Toure vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit's defense has not let a player put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Detroit has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Lions surrender 225.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have the No. 15 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding four this season (1.3 per game).

Packers Player Previews

Samori Toure Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-120)

Toure Receiving Insights

This season, Toure hasn't exceeded the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Toure has received 8.3% of his team's 96 passing attempts this season (eight targets).

He averages 3.0 yards per target this season (24 yards on eight targets).

Having played three games this year, Toure has not tallied a TD reception.

Toure's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

