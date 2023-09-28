Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Oakland County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oakland Christian High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmore Lake High School at Lutheran Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Walled Lake Northern High School at Waterford Kettering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School - Warren at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plymouth High School at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Novi, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avondale High School at Royal Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Central High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Highland, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Western High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kearsley High School at Holly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holly, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Haven High School at Hazel Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hazel Park, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Foley High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaholm High School at Troy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owosso High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ortonville, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Mott High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: White Lake, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ferndale High School at Berkley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Berkley, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomfield Hills High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bloomfield High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park High School at North Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Orion High School at Rochester Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davison High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Line High School at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clawson, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Stoney Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Athens High School - Troy at Pontiac High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
Brother Rice High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1
- Location: Wixom, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.