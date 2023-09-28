Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecosta County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Mecosta County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Chippewa Hills High School at Lakeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Lakeview, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Morley Stanwood High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
