Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Lions vs. Packers Thursday Night Football Game – Week 4
The Detroit Lions (2-1) hit the road for an NFC North battle against the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field, so check out our best bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Packers?
When is Lions vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model has the Packers as 0.6-point favorites in this one despite the opposite prediction from BetMGM. However, the margin between the two lines is only 2.6 points.
- The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.
- The Lions have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Packers have won two of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Green Bay has played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and lost that game.
Who will win? The Lions or Packers?
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Green Bay (+2)
- The Lions have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-1-0).
- In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Packers have covered in each of the three opportunities they have had with a set spread this year (3-0-0).
- In games it has played as 2-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.
Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Packers matchup
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- The two teams average a combined 5.2 more points per game, 50.7 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 45.5 points.
- The Lions and the Packers have seen their opponents average a combined 3.8 less points per game than the point total of 45.5 set for this game.
- One of the Lions' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
- Two of the Packers' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup
Amon-Ra St. Brown Longest Reception (Our pick: 22.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|1.3
|0
|91.7
|1
Luke Musgrave Longest Reception (Our pick: 17.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|41.3
|0
