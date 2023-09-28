The Detroit Lions (2-1) hit the road for an NFC North battle against the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field, so check out our best bets.

When is Lions vs. Packers?

  • Game Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model has the Packers as 0.6-point favorites in this one despite the opposite prediction from BetMGM. However, the margin between the two lines is only 2.6 points.
  • The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.
  • The Lions have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
  • The Packers have won two of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Green Bay has played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Green Bay (+2)
  • The Lions have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-1-0).
  • In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Detroit has an ATS record of 1-1.
  • The Packers have covered in each of the three opportunities they have had with a set spread this year (3-0-0).
  • In games it has played as 2-point underdogs or more, Green Bay has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (45.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 5.2 more points per game, 50.7 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 45.5 points.
  • The Lions and the Packers have seen their opponents average a combined 3.8 less points per game than the point total of 45.5 set for this game.
  • One of the Lions' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
  • Two of the Packers' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Longest Reception (Our pick: 22.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
3 1.3 0 91.7 1

Luke Musgrave Longest Reception (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
3 41.3 0

