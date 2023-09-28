The Milwaukee Brewers, including Josh Donaldson (batting .158 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI), take on starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .157 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Donaldson has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25.5% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Donaldson has driven home a run in 17 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 17 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 6 .127 AVG .167 .236 OBP .200 .365 SLG .500 5 XBH 4 5 HR 2 5 RBI 7 19/9 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings