High school football action in Isabella County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Isabella County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sacred Heart Academy High School at Fulton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Middleton, MI

Middleton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Harrison High School - Harrison at Shepherd High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Shepherd, MI

Shepherd, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Evart High School at Beal City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI Conference: Highland

Highland How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Mount Pleasant High School