Christian Watson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. All of Watson's stats can be found below.

In the passing game last year, Watson was targeted 66 times, with season stats of 611 yards on 41 receptions (14.9 per catch) and seven TDs.

Christian Watson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Packers have no other receiver on the injury list.

Packers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Watson 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 66 41 611 276 7 14.9

Watson Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 4 2 34 0 Week 2 Bears 3 3 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 1 8 0 Week 5 Giants 1 1 1 0 Week 8 @Bills 1 1 12 0 Week 9 @Lions 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Cowboys 8 4 107 3 Week 11 Titans 6 4 48 2 Week 12 @Eagles 6 4 110 1 Week 13 @Bears 7 3 48 1 Week 15 Rams 6 4 46 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 8 6 49 0 Week 17 Vikings 5 1 11 0 Week 18 Lions 6 5 104 0

