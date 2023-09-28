Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 24th in baseball with 162 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .385, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Milwaukee is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (711 total).

The Brewers rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.186).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.46 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.

Burnes heads into the game with 19 quality starts under his belt this year.

Burnes will look to go five or more innings for his 30th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Marlins W 16-1 Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals L 4-1 Home Adrian Houser Miles Mikolas 9/27/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

