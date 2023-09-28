The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios take on Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers are listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (+165). The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -200 +165 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 59% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (49-34).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of its games).

The Brewers have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has played in 158 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-81-7).

The Brewers have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-31 43-38 35-30 54-39 68-44 21-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.