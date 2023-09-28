Thursday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) clashing at American Family Field (on September 28) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Brewers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (10-8) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (6-2) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Brewers have won 49 out of the 83 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 6-3, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 69.2% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored 711 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule