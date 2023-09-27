William Contreras vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 151 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Contreras is batting .421 during his last games and is on a 13-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 101 of 136 games this season (74.3%), including 44 multi-hit games (32.4%).
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- In 48.5% of his games this season (66 of 136), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|71
|.297
|AVG
|.283
|.382
|OBP
|.354
|.490
|SLG
|.438
|27
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|41
|46/33
|K/BB
|77/27
|0
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Thompson (5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
