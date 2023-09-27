Tyrone Taylor vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks while batting .229.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 37 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (11.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.3% of his games this year, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|.265
|AVG
|.200
|.301
|OBP
|.236
|.480
|SLG
|.383
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|14
|24/3
|K/BB
|27/5
|3
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Thompson (5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.