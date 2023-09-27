Carlos Santana vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .239 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
- Santana is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 62.0% of his games this year (88 of 142), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 20 games this year (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has an RBI in 51 of 142 games this season, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 40.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|48
|.316
|AVG
|.238
|.398
|OBP
|.319
|.513
|SLG
|.436
|7
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|36
|11/11
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Thompson (5-7) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.57 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.
