Brian Anderson returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Zack Thompson and the St. Louis CardinalsSeptember 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 22, when he went 0-for-2 against the Marlins.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while hitting .222.
  • Anderson has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Anderson has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (26.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (10.8%).
  • He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 44
.240 AVG .203
.317 OBP .297
.413 SLG .304
15 XBH 8
6 HR 3
26 RBI 14
57/17 K/BB 50/19
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
