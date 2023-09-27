Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Miley Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (9-4) for his 23rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 22 starts this season.

Miley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Sep. 21 6.0 3 0 0 7 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 15 5.2 5 3 3 3 2 at Yankees Sep. 9 3.2 1 2 1 3 3 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 6.1 4 4 4 4 3 at Cubs Aug. 28 6.0 4 2 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 149 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 74 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a .275/.365/.448 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-4 4 2 5 10 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI (128 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .239/.317/.422 on the year.

Santana brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-6 1 0 2 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI (157 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He has a .267/.362/.444 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has collected 107 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .262/.369/.421 so far this year.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

