On Wednesday, September 27 at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) host the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) at American Family Field. Wade Miley will get the ball for the Brewers, while Zack Thompson will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cardinals have +110 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under is set in the game.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (9-4, 3.20 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 48 (58.5%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 33-24 (winning 57.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cardinals have won in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Mark Canha 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.