Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 24th in baseball with 162 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee's .385 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

Milwaukee has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (708 total runs).

The Brewers' .319 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.185).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Wade Miley (9-4) to make his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Miley is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the season.

Miley will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Cardinals W 6-0 Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins W 16-1 Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals L 4-1 Home Adrian Houser Miles Mikolas 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

