How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 24th in baseball with 162 home runs. They average one per game.
- Milwaukee's .385 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (708 total runs).
- The Brewers' .319 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.185).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers are sending Wade Miley (9-4) to make his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.20 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Miley is looking to collect his 10th quality start of the season.
- Miley will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Miles Mikolas
|9/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 16-1
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|JT Chargois
|9/23/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/24/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Edward Cabrera
|9/26/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Miles Mikolas
|9/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Zack Thompson
|9/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dakota Hudson
|9/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jordan Wicks
|10/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Justin Steele
