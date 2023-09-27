Brewers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) and St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) going head-to-head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on September 27.
The Brewers will give the nod to Wade Miley (9-4, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Zack Thompson (5-7, 4.57 ERA).
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Brewers failed to cover.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 82 times and won 48, or 58.5%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 33-24 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored 708 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Wade Miley vs Miles Mikolas
|September 22
|@ Marlins
|W 16-1
|Corbin Burnes vs JT Chargois
|September 23
|@ Marlins
|L 5-4
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 24
|@ Marlins
|L 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Edward Cabrera
|September 26
|Cardinals
|L 4-1
|Adrian Houser vs Miles Mikolas
|September 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 30
|Cubs
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Wicks
|October 1
|Cubs
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.