The Milwaukee Brewers and Josh Donaldson (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .160 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Donaldson has picked up a hit in 20 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 46), and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (17 of 46), with two or more RBI five times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 17 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .250 AVG .167 .400 OBP .200 .450 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 3 RBI 7 5/5 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings