The Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) and the St. Louis Cardinals (68-88) will match up on Tuesday, September 26 at American Family Field, with Adrian Houser getting the nod for the Brewers and Zack Thompson toeing the rubber for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Cardinals have +145 odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (7-4, 4.35 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -175 +145 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 48, or 59.3%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 11-12 (winning 47.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Cardinals have won in 32, or 43.2%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win seven times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

