At Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, the Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints, kicking off at 1:00 PM ET. The Packers should win, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Packers totaled 21.8 points per game offensively last year (14th in NFL), and they surrendered 21.8 points per game (17th) on defense. From an offensive standpoint, the Saints ranked 22nd in the NFL with 19.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked ninth in points allowed (314.8 points allowed per contest).

Packers vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (-1) Over (42) Packers 24, Saints 20

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Green Bay covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Packers were 4-7 ATS last season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Last season, eight Green Bay games hit the over.

The point total average for Packers games last season was 44.5, 2.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Saints Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Saints have a 51.2% chance to win.

New Orleans compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last season.

The Saints had an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs last year.

In New Orleans games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

The average total points scored in Saints games last year (42) is 0.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Packers vs. Saints 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 21.8 21.8 23.9 21.3 19.4 22.4 New Orleans 19.4 20.3 21.3 20.6 17.3 20

