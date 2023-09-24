Will Jordan Love score a touchdown when the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints come together in Week 3 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Jordan Love score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Love has rushed for 35 yards (17.5 per game) on five carries.

Love has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.

Jordan Love Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 15 27 245 3 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Falcons 14 25 151 3 0 2 23 0

