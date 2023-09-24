The Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) and Miami Marlins (80-75) meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (12-9) for the Brewers and Edward Cabrera (6-7) for the Marlins.

Brewers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers' Peralta (12-9) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.65 and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .202 in 29 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 29 chances this season.

Freddy Peralta vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 643 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1356 hits, ninth in baseball, with 160 home runs (24th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 2-for-21 with a home run and an RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins are sending Cabrera (6-7) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.35 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .204 batting average against him.

Cabrera enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Cabrera will try to record his 12th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Edward Cabrera vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has the 26th-ranked slugging percentage (.387) and ranks 23rd in home runs hit (162) in all of MLB. They have a collective .240 batting average, and are 24th in the league with 1238 total hits and 17th in MLB play scoring 706 runs.

Cabrera has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on one hit while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

