Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers have a game against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Take a look at Jones' stats on this page.
Jones had season stats last year that included 1121 rushing yards on 213 carries (5.3 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus 59 receptions on 72 targets for 395 yards.
Keep an eye on Jones' injury status
Aaron Jones Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Packers.
Packers vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM

Jones 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|213
|1,121
|2
|5.3
|72
|59
|395
|5
Jones Game-by-Game (2022)

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|5
|49
|0
|3
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|15
|132
|1
|3
|38
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|12
|36
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|16
|110
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|13
|63
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|9
|19
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|8
|23
|0
|9
|53
|2
|Week 8
|@Bills
|20
|143
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|9
|25
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|24
|138
|1
|2
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|12
|40
|0
|6
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|12
|43
|0
|3
|56
|1
|Week 13
|@Bears
|9
|26
|0
|5
|24
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|17
|90
|0
|4
|36
|1
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|6
|25
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|14
|111
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|12
|48
|0
|3
|20
|0

