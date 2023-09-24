Aaron Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers have a game against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Take a look at Jones' stats on this page.

Jones had season stats last year that included 1121 rushing yards on 213 carries (5.3 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus 59 receptions on 72 targets for 395 yards.

Aaron Jones Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Packers.

Packers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Jones 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 213 1,121 2 5.3 72 59 395 5

Jones Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 49 0 3 27 0 Week 2 Bears 15 132 1 3 38 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 12 36 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Patriots 16 110 0 3 5 0 Week 5 Giants 13 63 0 2 17 0 Week 6 Jets 9 19 0 3 25 0 Week 7 @Commanders 8 23 0 9 53 2 Week 8 @Bills 20 143 0 4 14 0 Week 9 @Lions 9 25 0 2 20 0 Week 10 Cowboys 24 138 1 2 18 0 Week 11 Titans 12 40 0 6 20 0 Week 12 @Eagles 12 43 0 3 56 1 Week 13 @Bears 9 26 0 5 24 0 Week 15 Rams 17 90 0 4 36 1 Week 16 @Dolphins 6 25 0 2 9 0 Week 17 Vikings 14 111 0 2 2 0 Week 18 Lions 12 48 0 3 20 0

