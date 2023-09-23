The Toledo Rockets (2-1) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Toledo ranks 36th in scoring defense this season (16.7 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 40 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Western Michigan is putting up 355.3 total yards per game (90th-ranked). It ranks 97th in the FBS on defense (388 total yards given up per game).

Western Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN+

Toledo vs Western Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -20.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan has covered the spread once in three games this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

One of Western Michigan's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Western Michigan has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Western Michigan has been at least a +750 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Jack Salopek has compiled 278 yards (92.7 yards per game) while completing 70% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 41 yards .

Jalen Buckley has run the ball 52 times for 311 yards, with two touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has collected 115 yards (on 35 attempts) with one touchdown.

Kenneth Womack has registered 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 132 (44 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times.

Anthony Sambucci has put up a 79-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught three passes on six targets.

Austin Hence has racked up 68 reciving yards (22.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Mason Nelson has two sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and five tackles.

Tate Hallock is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 24 tackles and one TFL.

Anthony Enechukwu leads the team with one interception, while also collecting one pass defended.

