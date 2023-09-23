The Toledo Rockets (2-1) will face off against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) in MAC action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl. The Broncos are currently heavy, 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

Western Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Western Michigan vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-20.5) 54.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-20.5) 54.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Western Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Western Michigan has won one game against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Toledo has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

