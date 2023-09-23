Based on our computer model, the Toledo Rockets will defeat the Western Michigan Broncos when the two teams come together at The Glass Bowl on Saturday, September 23, which starts at 1:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Western Michigan vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Michigan (+21.5) Under (53.5) Toledo 30, Western Michigan 20

Week 4 MAC Predictions

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.8% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

The Broncos are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Western Michigan has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 21.5 points or more this season (0-2).

The Broncos have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the Western Michigan this year is 1.0 point less than this game's over/under.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 92.3%.

The Rockets have one win against the spread this season.

One Rockets game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 2.5 more than the average point total for Toledo games this season.

Broncos vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 40.0 16.7 46.0 10.0 28.0 30.0 Western Michigan 17.3 35.3 35.0 17.0 8.5 44.5

