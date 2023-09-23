Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 23, when the Oregon Ducks and Colorado Buffaloes square off at 3:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Ducks. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oregon vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+21) Under (70.5) Oregon 39, Colorado 30

Week 4 Predictions

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The Ducks have an 88.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Ducks have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Oregon is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

Oregon games this season have posted an average total of 68.5, which is 2.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

In games it has played as at least 21-point underdogs this season, Colorado is 1-0 against the spread.

Out of theBuffaloes' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Colorado this season is 9.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Ducks vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 58.0 15.7 68.0 8.5 38.0 30.0 Colorado 41.3 30.3 39.5 24.5 45.0 42.0

