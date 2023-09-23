Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Saturday, including Logan Gilbert and the Mariners against Jordan Montgomery and the Rangers.

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for September 23.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon (3-6) when the clubs meet Saturday.

ARI: Davies NYY: Rodon 17 (79.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (58 IP) 6.81 ERA 5.90 7.8 K/9 9.3

For a full preview of the Davies vs Rodon matchup click here.

NYY Odds to Win: -125

-125 ARI Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Angels at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Kenny Rosenberg (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will give the start to Sonny Gray (8-7) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

LAA: Rosenberg MIN: Gray 5 (23 IP) Games/IP 30 (174 IP) 5.48 ERA 2.79 7.0 K/9 8.8

MIN Odds to Win: -225

-225 LAA Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 7.5 runs

Rockies at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (1-8) to the bump as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (10-8) when the teams face off Saturday.

COL: Flexen CHC: Stroman 27 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (131.2 IP) 7.19 ERA 3.76 6.9 K/9 7.9

CHC Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Jose Quintana (3-5) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (12-6) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

NYM: Quintana PHI: Wheeler 11 (65.2 IP) Games/IP 30 (181 IP) 3.02 ERA 3.58 6.2 K/9 10.0

PHI Odds to Win: -190

-190 NYM Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8 runs

Tigers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (3-10) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will look to Joe Boyle (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

DET: Wentz OAK: Boyle 23 (97.2 IP) Games/IP 1 (3 IP) 6.63 ERA 0.00 8.4 K/9 12.0

Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zack Littell (3-6) when the teams meet Saturday.

TOR: Ryu TB: Littell 9 (44.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (83 IP) 2.62 ERA 4.12 7.1 K/9 7.3

TB Odds to Win: -140

-140 TOR Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Brewers at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (5-1) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (10-9) when the teams face off on Saturday.

MIL: Woodruff MIA: Luzardo 10 (62 IP) Games/IP 30 (166.1 IP) 1.89 ERA 3.84 9.9 K/9 10.5

MIL Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7 runs

White Sox at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (7-8) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will look to Nick Pivetta (9-9) when the teams play Saturday.

CHW: Cease BOS: Pivetta 31 (165 IP) Games/IP 36 (128.2 IP) 4.91 ERA 4.48 10.7 K/9 11.6

BOS Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Orioles at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send John Means (0-1) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Cal Quantrill (3-6) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

BAL: Means CLE: Quantrill 2 (10 IP) Games/IP 17 (90.2 IP) 3.60 ERA 5.26 1.8 K/9 5.1

BAL Odds to Win: -145

-145 CLE Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Pirates at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Bailey Falter (2-9) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Connor Phillips (1-0) when the teams meet on Saturday.

PIT: Falter CIN: Phillips 17 (78.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (15.2 IP) 4.58 ERA 5.74 6.7 K/9 9.8

Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Gilbert (13-6) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will look to Montgomery (9-11) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

SEA: Gilbert TEX: Montgomery 30 (179 IP) Games/IP 30 (175.2 IP) 3.77 ERA 3.38 9.2 K/9 7.9

TEX Odds to Win: -120

-120 SEA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Royals at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (4-17) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to J.P. France (11-5) when the teams face off Saturday.

KC: Lyles HOU: France 29 (166.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (131.1 IP) 6.26 ERA 3.84 6.1 K/9 6.6

Cardinals at Padres Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jake Woodford (2-2) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Nick Martinez (5-4) when the teams play on Saturday.

STL: Woodford SD: Martínez 13 (42.1 IP) Games/IP 61 (101.1 IP) 5.31 ERA 3.73 6.0 K/9 8.4

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 STL Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea (7-6) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw (12-4) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

SF: Manaea LAD: Kershaw 36 (111.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (121.1 IP) 4.43 ERA 2.52 9.7 K/9 9.4

