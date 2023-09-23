The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-1) in conference play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The over/under is set at 52.5 points for the outing.

Maryland ranks 26th in points scored this year (39.3 points per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 13.3 points allowed per game. With 27.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Michigan State ranks 77th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 55th, giving up 20.7 points per game.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Maryland vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Maryland -7.5 -110 -110 52.5 -105 -115 -300 +240

Week 4 Big Ten Betting Trends

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

One of Michigan State's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Michigan State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Michigan State is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has 707 passing yards, or 235.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.1% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 54 times for 272 yards (90.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has run for 31 yards across 10 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Christian Fitzpatrick leads his squad with 164 receiving yards on six receptions.

Jaron Glover has seven receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 152 yards (50.7 yards per game) this year.

Tre Mosley's 18 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Aaron Brule has two sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and 10 tackles.

Cal Haladay has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 21 tackles, two TFL, and one interception so far.

