Big Ten play features the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) facing off against the Michigan State Spartans (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Terrapins are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Maryland vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Maryland (-7.5) 53.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Maryland (-7.5) 53.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Michigan State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Maryland has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Terrapins have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

