In the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Wolverines to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rutgers (+24) Under (43.5) Michigan 28, Rutgers 12

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have a 96.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wolverines are winless against the spread this season.

Michigan has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 24-point favorites (0-3).

The Wolverines have yet to hit the over this season.

The average total for Michigan games this season has been 54.5, 11.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The Scarlet Knights have a 7.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Scarlet Knights have covered or pushed in every game with a spread (3-0-0) this season.

One of the Scarlet Knights' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Rutgers games this year have averaged a total of 40.3 points, 3.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Wolverines vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 32.0 5.3 32.0 5.3 -- -- Rutgers 31.7 10.0 31.7 10.0 -- --

