The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) host the UAB Blazers (1-2) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Georgia has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (25th-best with 467.7 yards per game) and total defense (15th-best with 264.3 yards allowed per game) this season. With 440.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, UAB ranks 41st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 89th, surrendering 379.3 total yards per game.

Georgia vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. UAB Key Statistics

Georgia UAB 467.7 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.3 (56th) 264.3 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (86th) 149 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.7 (103rd) 318.7 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.7 (14th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 846 yards (282 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 74% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 31 rushing yards on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 118 yards on 20 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 96 yards (32 per game) with one touchdown.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 134 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 17 targets).

Rara Thomas has put together a 132-yard season so far, hauling in five passes on six targets.

Dominic Lovett's 14 receptions are good enough for 110 yards.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has been a dual threat for UAB this season. He has 956 passing yards (318.7 per game) while completing 80.3% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 94 yards (31.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs is his team's leading rusher with 27 carries for 127 yards, or 42.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Tejhaun Palmer's 148 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions on 17 targets with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has recorded 127 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) on six receptions.

Samario Rudolph has racked up 127 reciving yards (42.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

