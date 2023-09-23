The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Jacksonville State ranks 65th in total offense (344.0 yards per game) and 46th in total defense (322.3 yards allowed per game) this season. Eastern Michigan ranks 21st-worst in points per game (19.3), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 60th in the FBS with 21.7 points allowed per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jacksonville State -6.5 -110 -110 52.5 -115 -105 -250 +200

Week 4 MAC Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

None of Eastern Michigan's two games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

Eastern Michigan lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Eastern Michigan has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has 403 passing yards, or 134.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.4% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 20.0 rushing yards per game.

Samson Evans has run for 214 yards on 35 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jaylon Jackson has piled up 22 carries and totaled 120 yards with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue paces his squad with 119 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown.

Blake Daniels has put up a 92-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 10 targets.

Hamze Elzayat's nine targets have resulted in five receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Mikah Coleman has collected 3.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Eastern Michigan's tackle leader, Joseph Sparacio, has 18 tackles this year.

Bennett Walker leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting three passes defended.

