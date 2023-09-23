The South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) are an overwhelming 16.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2). The over/under is 48.5 in this game.

South Alabama is totaling 28.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 74th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 50th, allowing 20.3 points per contest. Central Michigan has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 15th-worst in total yards per game (305.7) and sixth-worst in total yards surrendered per game (507.3).

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -16.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Week 4 MAC Betting Trends

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan has covered the spread once in three games this year.

The Chippewas have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Out of Central Michigan's three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Central Michigan has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Central Michigan has played as an underdog of +475 or more once this season and lost that game.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Bert Emanuel Jr. has thrown for 280 yards (93.3 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 50% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 142 yards (47.3 ypg) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Myles Bailey, has carried the ball 37 times for 184 yards (61.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chris Parker leads his squad with 142 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Tyson Davis has five receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 92 yards (30.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jesse Prewitt III has racked up 91 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Jacques Bristol has 1.0 sack to pace the team, and also has 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Central Michigan's tackle leader, Kyle Moretti, has 16 tackles and 2.0 TFL this year.

Elijah Rikard leads the team with one interception, while also recording seven tackles and one pass defended.

