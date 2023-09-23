Central Michigan vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) will look to upset the South Alabama Jaguars (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-14.5)
|49.5
|-650
|+475
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-15.5)
|50.5
|-820
|+550
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Central Michigan has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Chippewas have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- South Alabama has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.