When the Miami Marlins (79-75) match up with the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, September 23 at 4:10 PM ET, Jesus Luzardo will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 194).

The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Marlins (-105). The over/under is 7 runs for the game.

Brewers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (5-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (10-9, 3.84 ERA)

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 48, or 60.8%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 48-31 (60.8%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Marlins have come away with 37 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 30-42 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 9th 1st

