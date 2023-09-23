The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers, on Saturday at LoanDepot park.

Brewers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in MLB play with 161 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .387, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

Milwaukee is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (702 total).

The Brewers are 17th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.176).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Woodruff is seeking his sixth quality start in a row.

Woodruff is aiming for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Away Freddy Peralta Adam Wainwright 9/19/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Away Trevor Megill Drew Rom 9/20/2023 Cardinals W 8-2 Away Adrian Houser Zack Thompson 9/21/2023 Cardinals W 6-0 Away Wade Miley Miles Mikolas 9/22/2023 Marlins W 16-1 Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins - Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Miles Mikolas 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Wicks

