Brewers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (79-75) at 4:10 PM ET (on September 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 1.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.84 ERA).
Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Brewers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Brewers have won 48, or 60.8%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Milwaukee has won 48 of its 79 games, or 60.8%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee ranks 16th in the majors with 702 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Adam Wainwright
|September 19
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Trevor Megill vs Drew Rom
|September 20
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-2
|Adrian Houser vs Zack Thompson
|September 21
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-0
|Wade Miley vs Miles Mikolas
|September 22
|@ Marlins
|W 16-1
|Corbin Burnes vs JT Chargois
|September 23
|@ Marlins
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 24
|@ Marlins
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Edward Cabrera
|September 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Miles Mikolas
|September 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Dakota Hudson
|September 29
|Cubs
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Jordan Wicks
