How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, September 23
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday's AFL schedule features several top-tier games, including the AFL Womens Premiership Football matchup between and .
Watch AFL action on Fubo!
AFL Streaming Live Today
Teams TBA
- League: AFL Premiership Football
- Game Time: 2:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Carlton Blues at Brisbane Lions
- League: AFL Premiership Football
- Game Time: 2:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Brisbane Lions at North Melbourne Kangaroos
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with AFL action all year long on Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.