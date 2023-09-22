Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Wayne County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Frederick Douglass High School at Osborn High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Detroit Public 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cody High School at Edwin Denby High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robichaud High School at Redford Union High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Redford, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melvindale High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran High School Westland at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northville High School at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Howell, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garden City High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Redford, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fordson High School at Dearborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen Park High School at Edsel Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southgate Anderson High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchill High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Woods-Tower High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Glenn High School - Westland at Wayne Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Wayne, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cabrini High School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Divine Child High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ecorse Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ecorse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romulus High School at Annapolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flat Rock High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry Ford High School at Renaissance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Detroit Public 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Plymouth High School at Canton High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harper Woods High School at Bloomfield Hills High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon Heights High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
