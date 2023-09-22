We have 2023 high school football action in Washtenaw County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

    • Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Dexter High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Ann Arbor, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ypsilanti Community High School at Jackson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Jackson, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leslie High School at Manchester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Manchester, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bedford High School at Pioneer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Ann Arbor, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Skyline High School at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Ypsilanti, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monroe High School at Saline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Saline, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Adrian High School at Chelsea High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Chelsea, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

