Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Van Buren County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Paw Paw High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allegan High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: South Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Byron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
