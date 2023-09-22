Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Saint Joseph County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Burr Oak High School at Mendon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Mendon, MI

Mendon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at White Pigeon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: White Pigeon, MI

White Pigeon, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Niles High School at Sturgis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Sturgis, MI

Sturgis, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Vicksburg High School