Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Saint Clair County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Anchor Bay High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Washington, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayville High School at Capac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Capac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yale High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
North Branch High School at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Algonac, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
