If you live in Otsego County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Gaylord High School at Cadillac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cadillac, MI

Cadillac, MI Conference: Big North

Big North How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School