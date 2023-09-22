Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Otsego County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Gaylord High School at Cadillac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Johannesburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
