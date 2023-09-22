This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Oceana County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Oceana County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    North Muskegon High School at Hart High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Hart, MI
    • Conference: West Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hesperia Community High School at Shelby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Shelby, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

