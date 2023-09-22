Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oceana County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Oceana County, Michigan. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Oceana County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
North Muskegon High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hart, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at Shelby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Shelby, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.